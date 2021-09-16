Match: Navas and Mendes aware of the areas for improvement of PSG, the Portuguese happy to have started in the Champions League

Passed in turn at the microphone of PSG TV at the end of Bruges / PSG (1-1), Keylor Navas and the rookie Nuno Mendes tried to be as positive as possible while recognizing the path that remained for their team to follow with regularity. The opportunity also for the Portuguese to rejoice at the start of his adventure in France.

Back in the cages of PSG this Wednesday evening against Bruges (1-1) in the Champions League, Keylor Navas has given Mauricio Pochettino all the confidence he has so far given. The Costa Rican goalkeeper assumed with some important saves and chained in front of the microphone: “ We all know it’s tough, it’s always a competition where all the teams know how to win and play the best games. We have seen it today, it is never easy. But we have to raise our heads because we are a good team and can move forward. “





According to him, the necessary questioning is above all collective. ” I try to help all my teammates and help the team as much as possible. Of course, we would have preferred to win the game, but we all need to improve things in our areas and become a stronger collective to be better. “

Mendes delighted with his debut, but disappointed with the result

Came into play instead of Abdou Diallo at the 75e minute, Nuno Mendes wasted no time in showing off. As for only his second cape with PSG, the young side spoke of his speed and his desire to do well. A motivation that transpired from his reaction after the meeting: ” I am very happy to have made my debut in the Champions League and to play for PSG. I am also a little disappointed with the result, but we will continue to work hard! “

The former Sporting Portugal continued: “ All Champions League games are tough and Brugge defended well and held on. We weren’t very lucky, but we have to keep going like this. “