Mauricio Pochettino (PSG), after the draw against Bruges: “We gave them the opportunity to believe it”

“What happened this Wednesday evening? Didn’t Bruges dominate you?
No, I don’t think we were dominated, especially because we had possession. In other parts of the game, they’ve been better. We had started well. We have also scored. We were well in the game. Afterwards, we gave them the opportunity to believe in it and we conceded that goal. We have to improve. We know it.
Do you have any news from Kylian Mbappé?
He twisted an ankle. We will see tomorrow or the day after to make a more precise diagnosis.
Does the intensity set by Bruges foreshadow what awaits you in C1 this season?
It is clear that Brugge had all the motivation to beat us in the Champions League. But this aspect should not be a problem. It’s pretty normal. We must override. As I said before, we have a squad of magnificent players, but we need balance. To find an offensive organization that brings creativity. And, defensively, to stay strong. For that, we need time.
“Improving our offensive combinations will not only come through training. It will also be necessary to progress in competition ”
Isn’t the biggest concern to have your three offensive players well defended?
I don’t think that’s the problem. We have to be stronger in other areas of the game.
Why did you change your backgrounds during the break?
Paredes had received a yellow card. We didn’t take any risks. Wijnaldum had an ankle problem contracted in selection. This prevented him from being at the expected level. We brought in Julian (Draxler) and Danilo to have more energy and connection in the middle. What we found. But we did not convert our opportunities.
Are your offensive animation and the many offside suffered by your team problematic?
Mauro Icardi was offside most of the time in the second half. Because we were looking for quick action. Improving our offensive combinations will not only come through training. It will also be necessary to progress in competition. We need to understand each other. The problem does not come from our offensive animation. We weren’t strong enough in a Champions League match as we should be.
“We know we have to do a lot better”
How do you judge the integration of Messi?
I am happy with its integration and its performance this (Wednesday) evening. But the players are not happy that they did not win. We know we have to do a lot better.
You went for Navas in goal. Will you change on Sunday?
Everything is possible. Decisions will be made game after game based on performance. “