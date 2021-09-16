Mazda CX-5 vintage 2022: discreet but complete upgrade

3

For its 2022 vintage, the Mazda CX-5, an SUV competitor to the Toyota Rav-4, is getting a restyling, a new architecture and a move upmarket in its trim levels.

Discreet but complete, the redesign of the 2022 vintage of the Mazda CX-5 is crucial for the manufacturer insofar as this SUV, a competitor of the Toyota RAV-4, represents 21% of its annual sales in Europe. Nine months after updating the CX-5 range with a new gasoline engine and an improved infotainment system, Mazda is offering its SUV a restyling and a series of dynamic modifications for 2022. The first evolution concerns the chassis since the CX-5 receives the latest SkyActiv platform, which provides improved suspension, better soundproofing and new seats. Likewise, the trunk volume goes from 477 to 550 liters in gasoline and from 465 to 538 liters in diesel. The reversible boot floor in two parts and the loading sill are now located at the same level to facilitate loading operations.

The 2.5 SkyActiv-G 194 hp 4 x 2 petrol engine is also back in the range, but Skyactiv-X technology which allows a higher compression ratio for reduced consumption does not seem to be on the program. The new CX-5 also receives Mazda’s Mi-Drive technology for driving mode selection, four-wheel drive on models allowing all-wheel drive and an off-road mode.



Six trim levels Three levels of finish are emerging. Newground is characterized by a silver treatment of the front and rear fascias and door moldings, black mirror caps, lime green inserts on the grille, and 19-inch machined alloy wheels in black color. The interior is adorned with suede upholstery enhanced with lime green stitching and air conditioning vents. The second universe, Homura, is distinguished by a sport-like gloss black treatment of the grille, lower sections of the fascias, wheel arches, door moldings and mirror caps. The 19-inch alloy wheels feature a metallic black finish, and the grille incorporates red inserts. The standard black leatherette upholstery, steering wheel, gear lever and storm doors feature red stitching.

The third universe, Takumi, inherits a single-color exterior livery. The rims are adorned with a glossy finish and the interior trim is distinguished by nappa leather and wood species. In all, the CX-5 2022 will therefore offer six trim levels: Elegance, Dynamic, Newground, Selection, Homura, and Takumi.