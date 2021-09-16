Mbappé receives republican advice for his future

Free on June 30, Kylian Mbappé has not yet extended his contract with PSG. Samir Nasri gave his strong opinion on the question of the future of the French striker of 22 years.

Samir Nasri asks Mbappé to stay at PSG

New consultant from Canal +, Samir Nasri took the liberty of giving advice to Kylian Mbappé for his future. The former French midfielder notably indicated that he would not have left Olympique de Marseille if the Canebière club had had the same means that Paris Saint-Germain is making available to Mbappé today for fight with the best European clubs. Especially financially, the child of Bondy can not find better elsewhere than in Paris.

“In his personal case, being Marseillais, if Olympique de Marseille had this power at the time, I would never have gone elsewhere! Winning at home, there is no better! Win in your city, be the king, win a Champions League for your city. In addition financially, he will not have better elsewhere … In his place, I would stay at PSG! “, said Samir Nasri on the antennas of the encrypted channel. While waiting to know the final answer of the 2018 world champion, Leonardo is not betting on a departure of his number 7.

Leonardo does not see Mbappé leaving PSG





Guest of Canal + on Tuesday evening, Leonardo spoke of the situation of Kylian Mbappé. While the name of the French international is regularly associated with Real Madrid, a club he almost joined this summer, the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain does not see his player leave the Rouge et Bleu after his contract. The collaborator of President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi even thinks he can convince the Bondynois to initial a new lease.

“Mbappé represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. I don’t see Kylian leaving at the end of this season. Mbappé’s relationship with PSG is deep. We don’t think of another thing. I don’t think anyone here sees the future without him ”Leonardo said. Continuing, the Brazilian leader explained why he refused to give up the 2018 world champion to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. “The fact that he stayed was the only news that could have happened. We never thought of doing all of this without Kylian. You know the story. We were not happy with the behavior of Real Madrid, ”he said.