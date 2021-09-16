Mbappé succession, the big Haaland blow is becoming clearer

If Kylian Mbappé leaves next summer, Erling Haaland is PSG’s priority target to come and take his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. And in Dortmund, the departure of the Norwegian striker already seems in the minds.

Arrived in January 2020 from RB Salzburg for 20 million euros, Erling Haaland is announced on departure next summer. According to several corroborating sources, the Norwegian international has a release clause that can be activated from the summer against an amount between 75 and 100 million euros. A situation confirmed in the columns of the Madrid newspaper AS by the former general manager of Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I know Aki (Hans-Joachim Watzke, BVB Managing Director) and I know he is a man of his word. He said he wouldn’t sell it and he did. But it will be very difficult to keep him in the Bundesliga beyond 2022, when, as I understand it, a buyout clause will come into effect. He keeps scoring and clubs are already lining up to convince him and his agent ”, declared the former glory of German football. Moreover, the BVB would have launched the succession of the Golden Boy 2020.





Despite a contract running until June 30, 2024, Erling Haaland should therefore leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current season. Aware of the situation, the German club has already started looking for his possible successor. And according to Bild’s information, BVB leaders ticked off the names of several attackers including Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Timo Werner of Chelsea.

Other avenues like the one leading to the French international Marcus Thuram whose release clause is set at 45 million euros by Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Ruhr club are also interested in Andrea Belotti who is in his last year of contract with Torino. While the name of their 21-year-old phenomenon is announced all over Europe, Borussia Dortmund decision-makers are already preparing his succession. Good news for Leonardo who is already negotiating with Haaland’s representative, Mino Raiola. It remains to be seen whether Paris Saint-Germain will manage to achieve this very big blow.