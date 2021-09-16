Mbappé’s injury revealed, Pochettino contradicts

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

The draw against Bruges for their entry into the Champions League was not the only bad news of the evening for Paris Saint-Germain. The capital club has indeed lost Kylian Mbappé to injury.

The French striker was forced to give up his place in the 50th minute of play against Club Brugge. After the meeting, Mauricio Pochettino seemed to indicate that the French was suffering from a sprain: ““ Mbappe twisted his ankle, he already had problems with both ankles. We will see tomorrow if we can have more precise news ”.

Little info from the lodge camp: for Kylian Mbappé, it is a trauma of the big toe of the left foot (not a sprain) … a medical point will be made on Friday #francebleupsg #psg @francebleuparis – Bruno Salomon ⚽🎙 (@bruno_salomon) September 16, 2021

However, according to information from Bruno Salomon, journalist at France Blue Paris, Kylian Mbappé would have a trauma to the big toe of the left foot. It would therefore be a shock for the French world champion. A medical update will be made on Friday to learn more about the state of health of the player trained in Monaco.



