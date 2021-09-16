Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mocked on Twitter for their Times front page photo

Each year, The Times elects the 100 most influential people of the year and among those selected this year, we find Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On social networks, this choice is not unanimous. Their photo either …
the prince harry and Meghan markle keep getting talked about. Since they are in a relationship, they regularly make the front pages of the tabloids. Whether it is for their royal wedding, for the birth of their children, for their professional ambitions or for their move to the United States, all their actions are analyzed, commented on and criticized. And even when they try to be discreet, the grandson of Queen Elisabeth II and his wife find themselves at the center of the discussions. Each year the Times chooses 100 personalities who have been influential during the last twelve months, and this time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the stars of this famous list for the year 2021.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among the most influential figures of 2021
On the occasion of Prince Harry’s birthday on September 15, 2021, the Times has published the front page of its next issue which highlights the royal couple. In the photo, the American actress is dressed in white from head to toe, and is supported by her husband, dressed in black, and positioned slightly behind her. For several months, the couple, who now live in California, have been working daily with their Archewell Foundation. The couple are working to provide a better life for those in need. If their engagement is not discussed, the photo of this cover is causing a lot of reaction on social networks.
Internet users criticize the Times headline
According to internet users, the Times photo is far too retouched, and many criticize it on social media: “Looks like Harry is his hairdresser and he’s looking in the mirror explaining what he did to his gradient“, “What a weird photo .. Looks like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. Is he kneeling?“,”I have the impression that The Times sought to sabotage their image! Badly dressed for her, too much Photoshop and this article is so laudatory that it becomes too much!“, “Is Harry wearing a wig? Or did he just go overboard with the blow-dry?“, “‘Plastic’ effect? They had a heavy hand on Photoshop for that one“ can we read in the comments …