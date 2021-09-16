Men’s sleep, more influenced by … the moon?

The sleep of men is more disturbed during the various lunar cycles than that of women.

Does the full moon have an influence on sleep? Studies follow one another on this subject and are not alike. New research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment comes to bring its stone to the edifice. The results show that lunar cycles do not have the same effects if you are a man or a woman.

To reach this conclusion, the team from Uppsala University (Sweden) recruited 852 participants of both sexes (492 women and 360 men). After making recordings of their nights sleep at home, they observed that the quality of rest varied according to the lunar phases.

“We found that men whose sleep was recorded during the nights of the ascending period of the lunar cycle had less restful sleep and longer wakefulness after onset of sleep compared to men whose sleep was measured during the nights of the waning period, “the researchers note. Conversely, they found no effect of the Moon on women’s sleep.





The hypotheses to explain this phenomenon

This study being observational, it does not prove any cause and effect link. But researchers still have their own idea on the subject. The impact on sleep could be caused by sunlight reflecting off the moon at times when people usually go to bed, and men’s brains may be more sensitive to light than women’s. The clarity would notably delay the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Either way, sleep is necessary to stay healthy and prevent the risk of accidents. The Health Insurance website reminds you to avoid stimulants at the end of the day, to promote relaxing activities (reading, soft music) or even to limit the time spent in front of the screens. Good advice for spending a restful night in the arms of Morpheus, even if the Moon is at its peak.

