Mercato: Already the end of the state of grace for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The enthusiasm generated by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United was dampened by the surprise defeat against Young Boys (2-1), in the Champions League.

In Italy, we are convinced of this. The desires of Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Juventus have as their source the repeated failures of the team in the Champions League. At 36, the Portuguese indeed knows that time flies and he seems obsessed with a sixth victory and why not a sixth Ballon d’Or, in order to catch up with his rival. Lionel Messi. He thus loaded Jorge Mendes to find him a club capable of offering him all this during the last transfer window and after having discussed with the Paris Saint Germain, as we revealed to you on le10sport.com, he put his suitcases down at Manchester United. A comeback that fascinated British tabloids and especially fans of Red devils , who have been through difficult years lately. With Cristiano Ronaldo Everything changes for Manchester United, who are now reportedly aiming for an unexpected Premier League title and a Champions League last won in 2008.





Cristiano Ronaldo alone in the world?

The Premier League debut has been an idyllic one for Cristiano Ronaldo. Author of a double, the Portuguese indeed largely participated in the home victory of Manchester United in front of Newcastle (4-1). In the Champions League, however, that’s a different story. The Red devils , reduced to eleven after the expulsion ofAaron Wan-Bissaka, indeed broke their teeth on Young boys for the first day of the European competition (2-1)! A defeat that goes beyond the misstep for Il Corriere dello Sport , who analyzed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the meeting. As always, the striker was decisive and scored the only goal for his team, but after … nothing. Completely isolated after the expulsion, he was never put in a good position by Paul pogba or Bruno Fernandes, way too low on the ground.

“If I were the coach, to be honest I would have told him to sit down”