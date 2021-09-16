Mercato: Hakimi already wants to return to Real Madrid!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Author of a start to the season full of promise at PSG, Achraf Hakimi fell into line yesterday in C1 in Bruges (1-1). Despite the first 20 minutes of quality, the Moroccan right-back suffered in front of the Belgian attackers and hardly made any difference after the break.

Worse, Hakimi showed unusual waste, which earned him a very average score of 4/10 in L’Équipe. If he seems to feel like a rooster in paste since his arrival at PSG this summer, the interested party cherishes another dream for his future: to return to Real Madrid, where he was trained!

“Hakimi’s dream is to come back to Real Madrid,” Antonio Conte revealed last night at the Sky Italia microphone. Last year, he suffered the two matches that Inter Milan had played against the Merengue. He had made a mistake at Valdebebas and worked hard from there. Today he is one of the best full-backs in the world, he can become a crack. “

💬 Antonio Conte: “Hakimi’s dream is to come back and play Real MadrId.” Https://t.co/gxxAPaNyq4

– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 16, 2021