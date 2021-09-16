Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: A radical decision already to be expected for Koeman?

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on September 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by TM

While the situation of FC Barcelona is already not the best, now the situation of Ronald Koeman comes to worsen the problems of the Catalan club. Although confirmed by Joan Laporta a few weeks ago, the Dutchman might not spend time on the Blaugrana bench.

the FC Barcelona is a veritable field of ruins. The financial crisis and the departure of Lionel messi forced the Catalan club to start from scratch. Appointed at the head of Barça, Joan laporta must therefore put his club back on the path to victory and for that, he has chosen to continue to rely on Ronald koeman. Indeed, this summer, when there was enormous doubt about the future of the Dutch coach, Koeman had finally been confirmed in his post. In addition, in recent days, there was even talk of a possible extension. However, at Barcelona, the tide can turn quickly and following the last controversial words of the coach blaugrana concerning Laporta, the crisis is in full swing at Camp Nou. And it is not the defeat on Tuesday against the Bayern Munich which calmed things down. Quite the contrary. Following this rout (0-3), Ronald Koeman is strongly singled out. Already to the point of questioning his place as a coach?





Imminent departure for Koeman?

For Ronald koeman, this 2021-2022 season with the FC Barcelona could be very short. Indeed, the days of the Dutchman could already be numbered. Following the defeat in the Champions League, a crisis meeting was held this Wednesday in Catalonia with Joan laporta and his collaborators. During this one, a strong decision would have been taken concerning Koeman, who would now find himself under pressure. According to information revealed by Sport , the Barça coach would now have 3 games, either against Granada, Cadiz and Levante, to put Barça right side up and find the way to victory with style. If this was not the case and the results were not there, then the worst could be to be expected. This Wednesday, the Cuatro also confirmed the ultimatum posed by the FC Barcelona To Koeman. And to believe the Iberian media, if the Barça coach did not fulfill his mission, the exit door could well be shown to him.