Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A scenario is emerging in the Mbappé soap opera!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

While Kylian Mbappé is in the last year of his contract with PSG, the idea of ​​finally seeing him extend his contract seems to be considered by the two clubs involved in the case.

With less than a year from the end of his contract, Kylian Mbappé was about to leave Paris Saint Germain this summer after four seasons spent in the French capital. Eager to join the real Madrid who made no less than three offers, including a last one valued at 200 M €, the 22-year-old striker did not finally move anywhere. Indeed, the PSG never wanted to open the door to a departure of the former player of theAS Monaco despite his contractual situation as explained by Leonardo in an interview with Canal + this Tuesday. Consequently, Kylian Mbappé is currently honoring the last year of his contract and heading straight for a free start. Only here, the PSG has not yet lost hope of seeing him initial a new lease, quite the contrary.





Real Madrid fear extra time, PSG will try

Indeed, at the microphone of Canal + this Tuesday, Leonardo reiterated his desire to see the 2018 World Champion extend his adventure to PSG, even ensuring that he absolutely did not work on a scenario that would involve a departure from Kylian Mbappé. ” Kylian represents the difference between the shallow and the deep. Kylian is deep. So something deep, you don’t argue like that. I don’t see Kylian Mbappé leaving at the end of this season. The goal of extending it? We never changed our goal. Kylian’s relationship with PSG runs deep. We don’t think of another thing. I think no one sees the future without him », Hammered the Parisian sports director, who also took the opportunity to tackle the real Madrid, only came into contact with the PSG in the last week of the transfer window to secure the services of his offensive star.