Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A scenario is emerging in the Mbappé soap opera!

While Kylian Mbappé is in the last year of his contract with PSG, the idea of finally seeing him extend his contract seems to be considered by the two clubs involved in the case.
With less than a year from the end of his contract, Kylian Mbappé was about to leave Paris Saint Germain this summer after four seasons spent in the French capital. Eager to join the real Madrid who made no less than three offers, including a last one valued at 200 M €, the 22-year-old striker did not finally move anywhere. Indeed, the PSG never wanted to open the door to a departure of the former player of theAS Monaco despite his contractual situation as explained by Leonardo in an interview with Canal + this Tuesday. Consequently, Kylian Mbappé is currently honoring the last year of his contract and heading straight for a free start. Only here, the PSG has not yet lost hope of seeing him initial a new lease, quite the contrary.
Real Madrid fear extra time, PSG will try
Indeed, at the microphone of Canal + this Tuesday, Leonardo reiterated his desire to see the 2018 World Champion extend his adventure to PSG, even ensuring that he absolutely did not work on a scenario that would involve a departure from Kylian Mbappé. ” Kylian represents the difference between the shallow and the deep. Kylian is deep. So something deep, you don’t argue like that. I don’t see Kylian Mbappé leaving at the end of this season. The goal of extending it? We never changed our goal. Kylian’s relationship with PSG runs deep. We don’t think of another thing. I think no one sees the future without him », Hammered the Parisian sports director, who also took the opportunity to tackle the real Madrid, only came into contact with the PSG in the last week of the transfer window to secure the services of his offensive star.
It is therefore clear that the Parisian management will do everything possible over the next few years to convince Kylian Mbappé to sign this famous contract extension. Getting him to change his mind will obviously not be easy, but the PSG seems to be convinced of his ability to achieve this. And on the side of real Madrid, we would not hide a certain concern. Indeed, MARCA indicates this Thursday that the Madrid club would fear that Paris eventually find common ground with Kylian Mbappé, and all the more so since this has been the Parisian objective from the start. This would destroy all the plans of the Casa Blanca, who bet on an arrival of the French as part of a free transfer after June 30. And Guti, former glory of real Madrid, was not really optimistic about the realization of the Madrid plan. ” We are delighted with Ancelotti’s return. That Mbappé is coming for free? I don’t think so, because France will do everything she can to renew it, but I hope so “, He declared this Wednesday. Case to be continued, the ball being finally still and always in the court of Kylian Mbappé.