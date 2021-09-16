Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Antonio Conte drops a bomb on the future of Achraf Hakimi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 9:45 am by AM

Recruited this summer by PSG, Achraf Hakimi made an excellent start to the season in the right lane of the Parisian defense. But Antonio Conte ensures that the Moroccan dreams of a return to Real Madrid.





For several seasons, the right side have followed one another at the PSG, without success. Indeed, for various reasons, neither Serge Aurier, nor Thomas Meunier, nor Alessandro Florenzi did not convince. Therefore, this summer, the capital club did not hesitate to invest 60M € to recruit Achraf Hakimi who shone in the Borussia Dortmund et al’Inter Milan. Moreover, since the start of the season, the Moroccan international has justified the investment made by the PSG thanks to successful services. Despite everything, the player trained in real Madrid, would have other ambitions for its future.

“Hakimi’s dream is to play for Real Madrid again”