Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Antonio Conte drops a bomb on the future of Achraf Hakimi!

Recruited this summer by PSG, Achraf Hakimi made an excellent start to the season in the right lane of the Parisian defense. But Antonio Conte ensures that the Moroccan dreams of a return to Real Madrid.
For several seasons, the right side have followed one another at the PSG, without success. Indeed, for various reasons, neither Serge Aurier, nor Thomas Meunier, nor Alessandro Florenzi did not convince. Therefore, this summer, the capital club did not hesitate to invest 60M € to recruit Achraf Hakimi who shone in the Borussia Dortmund et al’Inter Milan. Moreover, since the start of the season, the Moroccan international has justified the investment made by the PSG thanks to successful services. Despite everything, the player trained in real Madrid, would have other ambitions for its future.
“Hakimi’s dream is to play for Real Madrid again”
Present at the microphone of Sky Sport Italia, Antonio Conte, who had Achraf Hakimi under his orders with theInter Milan, reveals that the Moroccan international aims to one day return to real Madrid, his training club. ” Hakimi’s dream is to play for Real Madrid again », Loose the Italian technician before returning to the difficulties ofAchraf Hakimi during the double confrontation with the club merengue last season while still playing atInter Milan : “ He suffered in those two games. I remember the mistake he made in Valdebebas, but from there he worked hard. »As a reminder, the real Madrid had a priority option this summer and therefore had the opportunity to match the offer of the PSG in order to repatriate Achraf Hakimi. But the people of Madrid have decided otherwise.