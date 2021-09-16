Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Big regrets for Lionel Messi after his arrival in Paris?

Football – Mercato – PSG

September 16, 2021

Unable to continue at Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi joined PSG. A new chapter in the career of the Argentinian, which would however remain somewhat in his throat.





After 21 years at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi discovers today a new club: the PSG. Indeed, this summer, the Argentine had to pack his bags and leave the Catalan club. However, the six-fold Ballon d’Or had no plans to go away at all. Agree with Joan laporta to extend, however, Messi was unable to sign a new contract for economic reasons. Having to find a new club, he chose to join the PSG. The start of a new story for the native of Rosario, who however would have liked things to turn out differently.

