Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Big regrets for Lionel Messi after his arrival in Paris?

Unable to continue at Barcelona, Lionel Messi joined PSG. A new chapter in the career of the Argentinian, which would however remain somewhat in his throat.
After 21 years at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi discovers today a new club: the PSG. Indeed, this summer, the Argentine had to pack his bags and leave the Catalan club. However, the six-fold Ballon d’Or had no plans to go away at all. Agree with Joan laporta to extend, however, Messi was unable to sign a new contract for economic reasons. Having to find a new club, he chose to join the PSG. The start of a new story for the native of Rosario, who however would have liked things to turn out differently.
“It’s going well for him, but …”
On the occasion of an interview with Sphera Sports, Guillem Balague returned to the departure of Lionel messi of FC Barcelona for the PSG. And as the journalist explained, the Argentinian would be somewhat ” frustrated “Of the turn of events:” It’s going well for him, but he’s frustrated that he didn’t do what he wanted “.