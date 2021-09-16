Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo changed everything for Kylian Mbappé …

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 6:45 am by Th.B.

Although Real Madrid continue to hope to secure the services of Kylian Mbappé for free next summer, the statement of PSG sporting director Leonardo seems to have cooled some in Spain, like Guti.





While rumors have been popping up in the press recently about a possible free departure from any Kylian Mbappé at the end of the season, the PSG would not expect to let go Real Madrid his attacker while remaining with folded arms. At least that’s what his sports director Leonardo suggested during an interview with Canal + Tuesday evening. “I don’t see Kylian Mbappé leaving at the end of this season. The goal of extending it? We never changed our goal. Kylian’s relationship with PSG runs deep. We don’t think of another thing. I don’t think anyone sees the future without him ”.

“France will do all she can to renew it”