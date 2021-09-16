Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is frustrated with his departure from Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 5:45 am by Th.B.

Although he is happy at PSG as Guillem Balague has assured him in recent hours, Lionel Messi would not have taken well the fact of not being able to stay at FC Barcelona as he wished.





At the end of an incredible soap opera of nearly a year, Lionel Messi was forced to leave the FC Barcelona for the PSG a few weeks after his contract expired on June 30th. On returning from his vacation in Ibiza on August 4, the ex-captain of Barça still thought he could renew his contract as was discussed with the new management of the FC Barcelona chaired by Joan Laporta since last spring. Finally, due to the financial problems encountered by the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi had to leave the club in order to sign at PSG. And although he is very happy to wear the tunic of the Paris Holy–Germain, Messi would regret not having been able to realize his initial idea: to stay at Barça .

“He is frustrated not to have done what he wanted to do”