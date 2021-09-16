Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti calls out to Eduardo Camavinga!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM by AM

Recruited at the very end of the transfer window, Eduardo Camavinga made a convincing debut at Real Madrid, as Carlo Ancelotti points out, who however thinks that his new player will improve further.





In the last hours of the transfer window, after the failure of the transfer of Kylian Mbappé, the real Madrid finally fell back on Eduardo Camavinga, recruited for around 35M € from the Stadium Rennes. And the French international made an excellent debut in the Merengue jersey. Goalscorer against Celta Vigo after coming into play (5-2), Eduardo Camavinga delivered an assist to Rodrygo to offer victory to real Madrid against Inter Milan for the first game in Champions League (1-0). After the meeting, Carlo Ancelotti ignited for the young people of its workforce.

Ancelotti ignites for Camavinga, but …