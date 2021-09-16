Michelin launches Uptis, airless tires for passenger vehicles

Michelin took advantage of the IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich to make a major announcement: Uptis airless tires will be available in passenger vehicles from 2024. These revolutionary tires by nature puncture-proof are part of the brand’s sustainable mobility strategy.

As you know, the main players in the automotive industry met in Munich from September 7 to 12, 2021 for IAA Mobility 2021. During these five days, strong announcements have multiplied, such as Renault, which unveiled the Mégane e-TECH, Smart with its Concept # 1, or even BMW with the promising Vision AMBY, an electric bike and motorcycle.

In addition, tire manufacturers have also occupied the media scene. This was the case with Continental, which presented its latest concept of an ecological tire made with dandelions and recycled water bottles. For its part, Michelin also caused a sensation. Indeed, the French brand based in Clermont-Ferrand has announced a partnership with General Motors to design and market a new generation of airless tires intended for passenger vehicles from 2024. It is no more and no less the Uptis tires, revealed two years ago by the brand.







Michelin launches Uptis, revolutionary airless tires

It is difficult not to qualify the concept as revolutionary. Without the need for air, these tires eliminate any risk of puncture or bursting. No more worries and problems related to over / under pressure in the tires. And by extension, your vehicle’s maintenance costs would be greatly reduced.

As Michelin explains, the Uptis is mounted on an aluminum wheel with a flexible supporting structure made of high-resistance synthetic rubber and glass-resin composite. And on this structure is affixed the tread made of natural rubber. According to Michelin, this manufacturing method makes the Uptis three more resistant and more enduring than an ordinary tire.

To these performances, we must also mention a footprint that is much more respectful of the environment. According to Michelin, no less than 200 million tires end up prematurely in the landfill after a puncture or anticipated wear due to poor air pressure. Uptis would drastically reduce the number of unusable and polluting tires that invade our landfills.

Uptis, a first step in Michelin’s green strategy

As said above, Uptis is part of the brand’s new sustainable mobility strategy: Vision. With this project, Michelin aims to reduce its consumption of natural rubber and components of fossil origin, with a clear objective: “use 100% sustainable materials for our tires by 2050 ″.

Users have already been able to try out Uptis tires fitted to an electric Mini at the Munich motor show. “Our greatest satisfaction came at the end of the demonstration when our passengers, admittedly a little wary at the beginning, declared that they did not feel any difference compared to conventional tires ”, assured Cyrille Roget, director of technical and scientific communication for the Michelin group.

Source: TrustMyScience