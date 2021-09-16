Miss France 2021 presents her big sister on Instagram, Internet users are under the spell (PHOTO)

On Instagram, Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, shared a photo of her and her big sister. A cliché that has seduced Internet users, who have not ceased to praise their beauty.
The reign of Amandine Petit is almost reaching its end. Next December, the name of the one who will succeed Miss France 2021 will be revealed and the faces of the contenders for the title are already almost all known. “Each regional election that happens brings me one step closer to the end of this incredible year …”, wrote the Norman, nostalgic on her Instagram account a few weeks ago. The young woman will not be idle this year. We saw her on many TV shows. She also placed 13th in the Miss Universe pageant. “Bravo champion, 13th place, you did it !!! Okay, now we have to go back to the beach, it was just for the souvenir photo“, congratulated Sylvie Tellier, the director of the company Miss France. Like those who preceded her, she did not fail to participate in Fort Boyard, being very scared in the process. And to maintain the link with her fans, the beauty queen regularly shares photos of her on social networks.
After her grandmother, Miss France presents her sister
Very discreet about her private life, Amandine Petit had however already introduced her grandmother Nicole, who had been elected beauty queen like her granddaughter, in 1963. This time, on her Instagram account, Miss France 2021 posted an image of her big sister Pauline. On the two pictures, the young women, who share a certain resemblance, pose accomplices in front of the Eiffel Tower. Internet users have not failed to admire their beauty. “You are cannons !!!!!! As big as the Eiffel Tower “,” Beauty, a family affair! “,” You are lovely “,” You are sublime “,” You are both magnificent and beautiful “, noted the subscribers of the beautiful short of superlatives. Others pointed out what the two sisters have in common: “The same smile”.
Amandine Petit soon in Shopping queens
Before the end of her reign, Amandine Petit will participate in a special week of the M6 program Shopping queens. “We shot a Miss France special. This is going to be awesome. Each defends an association that is close to its heart. For my part, I wanted to get involved with France Alzheimer“, explained the young woman. And obviously, she got caught up in the game.”I was really scared of the clock. He’s spinning all the time. We had to find the best strategy!“It will also be the occasion to discover her best friend this time.