more than a billion people vaccinated in China

Students wait at Wuhan University (China) to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 27, 2021. STR / AFP

The pandemic linked to Covid-19 has killed at least 4.6 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday, September 16, by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from official sources . These figures are based on reports communicated daily by the health authorities in each country. The World Health Organization (WHO), however, estimates that the toll could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.

In China, more than 70% of the vaccinated population

The Chinese government said on Thursday that it had fully vaccinated more than a billion people against Covid-19, or more than 70% of its population of 1.4 billion, announced the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. , Mi Feng.

The first country affected by the pandemic, China was also the first to emerge from the health crisis, in the spring of 2020, thanks to the adoption of radical measures. It still faces epidemic upsurges, but they remain limited and sporadic. Officially, 4,636 people have died of Covid-19 in China.

The country began to vaccinate its population at the end of 2020, mainly using two vaccines from Chinese laboratories Sinovac and Sinopharm. Their rate of effectiveness is the subject of questions, particularly in the face of more resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants. Beijing has not yet authorized the marketing of foreign vaccines on its soil.





Dozens of sick people around Vladimir Putin

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in a videoconference meeting on September 16, 2021, while in solitary confinement since Wednesday, in the suburbs of Moscow. ALEXEY DRUZHININ / AFP

In isolation since Wednesday, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, admitted Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage were suffering from Covid-19. These include the head of state’s bodyguards, according to the Russian presidency.

” In my entourage (…), it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill [du Covid-19] “, announced Mr. Putin during a meeting by videoconference. President Dmitry Peskov, 68, vaccinated since March, must remain in solitary confinement, spokesman said “At least a week” because of this unprecedented focus since the start of the epidemic in the inner circle of the master of the Kremlin.

Mr. Peskov, on the other hand, did not know “No serious case”, pointing out that “Practically all those” who work with Mr Putin are vaccinated. Still according to him, the functioning of the Kremlin is not affected, and the president himself “Work normally” from his residence in the suburbs of Moscow.

This outbreak of Covid-19 in the close entourage of the president underlines the country’s difficulties in fighting the epidemic. Russia is one of the states in the world where the pandemic has claimed the most lives. The phenomenon has even accelerated, the Russians not being vaccinated by products produced in the country, against a background of mistrust of the authorities. According to the statistics agency Rosstat, some 350,000 Russians had died from Covid-19 by the end of July. Also, according to a count from the Gogov website, only 27.5% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated to date.