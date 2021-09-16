Nathalie Marquay lets go live in TPMP by responding to Geneviève de Fontenay

Geneviève de Fontenay and Nathalie Marquay have been waging a merciless war for several years. A few days ago, during an interview with Jordan de Luxe, the lady in the hat revived hostilities by describing her rival as vulgar. This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Nathalie Marquay signed an appearance via videoconference, in the program “Touche pas à mon poste” to discuss the affair and their quarrel.

The former Miss France therefore explained that it all started in 2005 when she participated in the show “La Ferme Celebrities”. Her former chaperone then reproached her for being vulgar and did not hesitate to knock her out in the press … So that viewers discover the extent of their discord, the channel then broadcast an old interview with the former president of the Miss France Committee, in which she murders Nathalie Marquay once again, speaking of her husband Jean-Pierre Pernaut: “I have the impression that he married his scarf. It is not possible that he is at his level. It is true that she arrived in a magnificent house, with a lot of money, her future is assured! It’s the scarf eh, without the scarf it wouldn’t be there “. Words which therefore imply that the pretty brunette married the famous journalist for comfort and him only because she is a former beauty queen.





Furious to see these images again, Nathalie Marquay quickly retorted: “It’s huge, I don’t think it’s for my scarf but especially for my ass that Jean-Pierre would have married me! When we got married, I was no longer Miss France for 14 years so she say anything “. Lou and Tom’s mother then assured that Geneviève de Fontenay simply wants to talk about her: “It is September 15, we are three months away from the election of Miss France so she wants to make people talk, every year in September it is started again …”.

Eleanor de la Fontaine