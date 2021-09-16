nearly 3,000 public officials suspended Wednesday due to compulsory vaccination





9:19 am: Why London abruptly gave up on the French vaccine of Valneva Several days after London’s brutal and unilateral decision to terminate an order for 1.4 billion euros from the Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva, several points remain unclear. Read our article here. 9:13 am: Vladimir Putin announces that “dozens of people” in his entourage have the Covid

Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that dozens of people around him were suffering from Covid-19, forcing him to self-isolate, an illustration of Russia’s difficulties in stemming the epidemic. “In my entourage (…) it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, he said, during a meeting by videoconference at the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, which holds a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

8:36 am: “Almost 3,000 suspensions” of unvaccinated personnel in one day

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran was the guest of RTL this morning. “Some 3,000 suspensions” were served on health workers not vaccinated against Covid-19 after the entry into force of the vaccination obligation on Wednesday, he announced.

“There were yesterday some 3,000 suspensions that were served on staff of health or medico-social establishments who had not yet entered a vaccination course,” said Olivier Véran, adding that there had been also “a few dozen resignations”. “All people working in contact with frail, elderly or sick French people are vaccinated. The risk of contamination is reduced in hospitals,” Olivier Véran is still pleased with.

7:50 am: Data stolen after tests

The personal data of around 1.4 million people, who tested for Covid-19 in Ile-de-France in mid-2020, were stolen “following a computer attack”.

6:56 am: Vaccination finally on track in Brazil

After a sluggish and chaotic start, the vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil is running at full speed and is accompanied by a significant drop in the number of deaths in the second most bereaved country in the world by the pandemic.

Recognized worldwide for its ability to set up massive immunization campaigns in record time, this country of 213 million inhabitants only started anti-ovid vaccination in mid-January, more than a month after the Most European countries or neighboring Argentina.



6:33 am: Confinement in Guadeloupe extended

Containment in Guadeloupe, scheduled until Sunday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the island, will be extended and lightened, announced the prefect, who did not give a precise timetable for deconfinement, it depending “the level of certain indicators”.

6:11 am: Los Angeles to require proof of vaccination in bars and nightclubs

Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, will require proof of vaccination for customers of all bars and nightclubs in its territory in order to slow the progression of Covid-19 cases, the authorities said on Wednesday. health authorities.

From October 7, the regulations will require all consumers and employees of drinking establishments and nightclubs to have received at least one dose of vaccine. They must be fully immunized by November 4 at the latest.

5:49 am: One in 500 Americans has died from Covid-19 The statistics are frightening: in the United States, one in 500 inhabitants has died from Covid-19, as noted by the Washington Post. The daily simply reported the latest statistics of the pandemic, which has exceeded the mark of 663,000 deaths in this country, in total population. If we carry out this division by age group, we realize that among those over 85, it is even one in 35 people who died of Covid-19. Moreover, experts across the Atlantic are no longer hiding that, even if the peak of the wave due to the Delta variant seems close, we must already expect that new variants will appear, and that the Covid-19 will become endemic. , as can the flu.

5:48 am: Emmanuel Macron evokes “a reduction in health constraints” in certain departments Emmanuel Macron, traveling Wednesday to Illiers-Combray, in Eure-et-Loir, was arrested by a woman opposed to vaccination. She asked him if the health pass was going to be extended after November 15. The Head of State replied: “There are departments where we will have to lighten the constraints a little depending on the evolution of the epidemic. […] We will do this as usual with pragmatism “.

5:47 am: The number of patients in critical care drops below 2,000 The number of critically ill patients fell below 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time since August 17. It is established in 1959 exactly. In total, 9,555 patients are currently hospitalized (against 9,739 on Tuesday). The contamination figures also reflect an improvement, with 9,144 new cases recorded against 12,828 a week ago. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of positive cases in relation to the number of people tested, remains stable at 1.9%.

