Netgear Orbi RBK352 mesh kit test: high-performance wifi 6 coverage

For installation, Netgear literally takes you by the hand to make the process easier. The easiest way is to install the Orbi app on their smartphone after launch. Authorizations granted, the latter guides you through about twenty very easy steps. Everything is very well described, from the connection of the router box with its yellow plug to the synchronization with the satellite and the update of the boxes.

Once your configuration is done, you will get a single SSID (name of your wifi network), both for the 2.4 GHz band and the 5 GHz band. Connected devices will automatically choose the band that is best suited to their situation (coverage, speed). In the case of connected objects that require the 2.4 GHz band, know that our wifi bulbs were able to connect to it without worry.

The application allows the management and configuration of your installation. In order not to put off the general public, Netgear has greatly reduced the number of parameters, and we are really not going to blame it. You will be able to access the statistics of your network, the speed via an integrated Speedtest test or even the network map. Of course, these items could have been brought together in the same menu. Then, it is possible to activate and configure a guest wifi network or Netgear Armor, a security suite that tells you who is connecting to your network or if a flaw is present in the installation. The first 30 days are free, then the service is billed € 69.99 annually.