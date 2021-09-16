Netgear Orbi RBK352 mesh kit test: high-performance wifi 6 coverage

For installation, Netgear literally takes you by the hand to make the process easier. The easiest way is to install the Orbi app on their smartphone after launch. Authorizations granted, the latter guides you through about twenty very easy steps. Everything is very well described, from the connection of the router box with its yellow plug to the synchronization with the satellite and the update of the boxes.
Once your configuration is done, you will get a single SSID (name of your wifi network), both for the 2.4 GHz band and the 5 GHz band. Connected devices will automatically choose the band that is best suited to their situation (coverage, speed). In the case of connected objects that require the 2.4 GHz band, know that our wifi bulbs were able to connect to it without worry.
The application allows the management and configuration of your installation. In order not to put off the general public, Netgear has greatly reduced the number of parameters, and we are really not going to blame it. You will be able to access the statistics of your network, the speed via an integrated Speedtest test or even the network map. Of course, these items could have been brought together in the same menu. Then, it is possible to activate and configure a guest wifi network or Netgear Armor, a security suite that tells you who is connecting to your network or if a flaw is present in the installation. The first 30 days are free, then the service is billed € 69.99 annually.
If you want to enjoy more settings, then you have to use the system’s network interface by typing its IP address into a browser or go to orbilogin.com. The interface then sends us back to the 2000s and allows, for example, to add a VPN or to set the kit in access point mode. mesh without further indication of the consequences. But all the settings are particularly basic, the wifi being limited to the activation of the AX standard or the encryption mode. It is not possible to activate or deactivate wifi bands, for example.
The whole is very simply configurable. As on the repeater EAX15 from the same manufacturer, we regret some translation errors, which even turn out at times to be a source of confusion, and require the switch to English to understand a particular setting.