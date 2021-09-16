New Zealand: Maori party wants to rename the country “Aotearoa”

The Maori party has launched a petition to change New Zealand’s official name to “Aotearoa”. He also asks to restore the original names of the various geographical places of the country.

NC The 1st

•

updated September 16, 2021 10:49 am



This is what animates the debates in the country. On Tuesday, September 14, the Maori party asked, through a petition, to change the official name of New Zealand to “Aotearoa”, the “land of the long white cloud” in the Maori language. This same petition calls for “restore Maori names of all towns and place names” over the next five years.





A little spoken language

This request addressed to the Parliament aims more broadly to restore to the Maori language “the place which it deserves as the first official language of this country”. The party attributes the decline in the practice of the language, particularly within the community, to the policies of successive Kiwi governments, notably in “imposing a colonial program on the education system in the early 1900s”.

It is totally unacceptable that 20% of the Maori population and 3% of the inhabitants of Aotearoa can speak Maori Maori party petition

Entered into the mores

For several years now, New Zealanders, including government officials, political leaders and businesses, have used both the names “Aotearoa” and New Zealand, without this change being formalized yet. .