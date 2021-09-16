Nicki Minaj refuses to be vaccinated … and contracts the Covid

The American rapper tested positive last week. On social networks, she proudly maintains her anti-ax position with aberrant arguments. A spread of false rumors denounced by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The Americans therefore also have their Francis Lalanne. Her name ? Nicki Minaj. The 38-year-old singer proudly displays her opposition to vaccination. Accustomed to the Gale of the Met, her absence this Monday, September 13 was very noticeable. She refused to attend the New York celebrity event because the guests had to be vaccinated, an inconceivable health obligation for her. “They want you to be vaccinated for the Met. If I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. It will be when I have done enough research. I’m working on it right now ”, she explained.

Queen of fake news

In her series of tweets, Nicki Minaj reveals that she tested positive a few days ago for a mild form of the disease. “I was preparing for the Video Music Awards [le 13 septembre, NDLR] then I shot a clip and guess who has the Covid? Do you know what it’s like not being able to kiss or hold your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mother?“. Despite this inconvenience, its anti-ax position remains unchanged. She relies in particular on the words of her friend, rapper Drake. The latter argues that the vaccine does not prevent contamination and that he would have been infected after receiving a dose, without further details. Minaj provides strong arguments to denounce this virus. It evokes in fact the “Swollen testicles” from a friend of her cousin’s, an inflammation which she believes would be a side effect of the vaccination.





The reactions were not long in coming. Benevolent, like that of Dr. Raven Baxter, molecular biologist, who offers to discuss the subject. The vaccine, not the testicles of his cousin’s friend … “If you want to speak with a scientist and fan about the vaccine, I’d love to discuss it with you!” Lots of love… And take care of yourself ”, she wrote to him. Outraged by the singer’s words, the American journalist was more radical: “Enough of the Internet for today”.

Nicki Minaj’s comments have been denounced by the British government. Tuesday, September 14, Boris Johnson was to explain to the press his anti-Covid plans. The British Prime Minister found himself talking about rapper Nicki Minaj and her claims about the effect of the vaccine. Present at this conference, the chief medical officer of England Chris Whitty immediately denounced the “Myths” surrounding vaccination against Covid-19.

“There are a number of myths going around, some of which are clearly ridiculous”, he said at the press conference. “Some (…) are clearly intended to scare people. He’s one of them. ”

Asked about Nicki Minaj on Wednesday morning, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid called on celebrities to be careful what they say. Speaking on Times Radio about “People who spread disinformation”, he told them: “Please don’t do this. You really hurt people because vaccines save lives and by spreading lies you are doing the opposite. ”

Nicki Minaj has nearly 23 million followers on Twitter. Since the start of the health crisis, the social network has been committed to stemming the spread of false rumors around the vaccine. Not all apparently, since according to the company founded by Jack Dorsey, the singer’s tweets do not violate its rules.