Nicki Minaj refuses to be vaccinated for some crazy reason and catches Covid-19

Nicki Minaj refuses to be vaccinated for one … very specific reason. The American star who contracted Covid-19 continues to spread false information on his social networks.

Nicki Minaj is she the new face of antivax in the United States? The American rapper spreads in any case many fake news on social networks. Absent from the Met Gala Monday, September 13, the star explained on Twitter.

“His testicles started to swell”

“They want you to be vaccinated to go to the Met. If I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. I will when I have done enough research on the subject, I’m currently working on this. , stay safe and wear a mask, ”the rapper tweeted.





To justify his refusal to be vaccinated, Nicki Minaj mentioned a reason that is at least incongruous. According to her, a friend of her cousin’s would have become impotent after being injected with the vaccine. “His testicles started to swell. He was getting married, but his future wife called off the wedding. Make sure you are comfortable with your decision and don’t let anyone do it for you!”, Warns the interpreter. of “Anaconda”.

Myths “clearly ridiculous” for Boris Johnson

Several scientists hastened to answer him to point out the impossibility of such a situation. In an interview with the press, the British Prime Minister spoke of the singer’s case and her claims. “There are a number of myths circulating, some of which are clearly ridiculous. Some (…) are clearly intended to scare people. This is one of them,” he said. Explain.

In another series of Tweet, Nicki Minaj reveals that she contracted Covid-19 in mild form. Despite her infection, the star is still hesitant to get vaccinated.