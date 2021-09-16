Nightmare in the kitchen: A couple on the verge of closure and facing terrible news, explanations …

The highly anticipated eleventh season of Kitchen nightmare arrives this Wednesday, September 15, 2021 on M6. The principle remains the same as the previous editions: Philippe Etchebest’s mission is to help restaurateurs in financial difficulty but not only. Direction Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx, in Isère, for the famous Bordeaux chef. On site, he finds Beatrice and Patrice, on the verge of closure. While waiting for the broadcast of this episode, the owners of the establishment have raised their problems on social networks.

Last May, when they were preparing to reopen the doors of their restaurant after seven months of closure, a health crisis linked to Covid-19 obliges, the couple spoke. “Patrice and I would like to thank the mobilization of the people of Vaud who, through their donations, have enabled us to pay our bills, without them we would have had a hard time coping, launches Béatrice on Facebook. I deeply think about the restaurants and businesses that had no choice and had to make the decision to permanently close their establishments. Not everyone had the chance to be supported as we were, with a heavy heart but wholeheartedly we have concocted an opening menu that can be taken on site (terrace) if the sun is out. -you.“It is therefore thanks to the generosity of the inhabitants of Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx that the couple partly got out.





Beatrice and Patrice facing the sad loss of their leader

But if the financial worries seemed behind them at that time, Patrice and Béatrice had to face a heartache … “The health crisis will have left a lot of pain, I think very particularly of you Philippe who left us. You could not cope so you decided otherwise, this choice is difficult to accept but it was yours, you have already left a big void in the world of cooking. You were a CHEF. The health crisis has been stronger than you“, can we read. Words to which are added crying emoji. It was enough to imagine the worst …”This opening, I will dedicate it to you, who nevertheless supported me“, concludes Béatrice.