Notice to the PS5 team, Amazon is lowering the price of the DualSense controller

If you are missing a PS5 controller for your gaming partner, the DualSense benefits from a small price drop on Amazon. The black color as well as the white color are currently at 62 euros instead of 69 euros usually.

Initially, the Sony DualSense was only offered in white, a classic color, but quite messy let’s face it. To our delight, the Japanese manufacturer has launched new colors: red and black. If the red DualSense stands out more, the black offers a look more sober. Moreover, it is this controller that benefits from a discount of 8 euros on its initial price.

What to remember from DualSense

A really classy new design

Better ergonomics than the DualShock 4

Exclusive features with a PlayStation 5

It can also be used on other media, such as PCs and smartphones

Instead of 69.99 euros, the PS5 DualSense controller in black is currently on sale at 64.99 euros on Amazon. The white color is two euros cheaper.

A stylish next-gen controller

Sony is making a real change on its new controller compared to the DualShock. Its design is completely different, taking the features of the console next-gen. For better comfort in hand, the size of the DualSense has been redesigned and becomes more massive, approaching the controller of its main competitor. However, the position of the keys and joysticks remains unchanged.

Another change that we notice is the Share button which gives way to a button named Create. This new button largely fulfills the same function as the previous one, but with more possibilities in terms of image editing, and sharing on social networks. In terms of autonomy, Sony does not improve the PS5 controller, but offers a faster charging system than before thanks to the USB-C port.





An immersive experience

Where PlayStation makes the difference is in the sensations offered by the controller. Indeed, the DualSense takes all the features of the DualShock 4 V2, but with more pronounced vibrations. It has haptic feedback, which allows you to feel various sensations through the controller, for example if your character is running on snow or asphalt. There are also adaptive triggers, the keys R2 and L2 are therefore equipped with a motor to regulate the intensity. It is also very convincing with shooting and racing games. Resistance makes you feel like you’re actually doing the action.

A pleasant multi-compatibility

Although all of these functions mentioned above are only available on the PlayStation 5, the DualSense can also be used on other media. It is supported on PC (Steam), Mac as well as smartphones and tablets running Android and iOS / iPadOS, via Bluetooth or in wired mode. Some have even found a way to use it on Nintendo Switch.

To find out more, do not hesitate to read the section on DualSense in our PlayStation 5 review.

