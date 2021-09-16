Novacyt: the dispute with the DHSC now encrypted

(CercleFinance.com) – Novacyt fell 6% on Thursday on the Paris Bourse after quantifying the financial consequences of its dispute with the British Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC).

Due to the dispute with DHSC, with which no business talks have been concluded, the clinical diagnostics specialist will not account for the £ 40.8million in first-half income that was supposed to come from the contract.

The remainder of its half-year revenue from non-DHSC revenues, some £ 54million, remains unchanged.





In addition to not recognizing this £ 40.8 million, Novacyt has also decided to recognize £ 6.9 million of manufacturing costs related to these disputed revenues.

The company will also record a one-time exceptional cost of £ 28.9million to write down inventory built in anticipation of increased demand in the UK.

Taking all these elements into account, Novacyt expects to incur an operating loss (EBITDA) of around 12.6 million pounds for the first six months of the year.

The final results for the first half of the year are expected to be announced on September 27.