OCS: time for great moments

by Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is organizing a joint anti-terrorism military exercise and will soon announce the process of joining as a full member of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Back to these news.

On the security front, soldiers from SCO member countries have started joint military exercises in the fight against terrorism in Orenburg, Russia. Thus, representatives of the armed forces of the host country, as well as of China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan, will take part in these maneuvers until September 25. next. The name of the exercise is Peace Mission 2021.

According to information communicated by the Russian Defense Ministry, within the framework of the said exercise, the military contingents of SCO countries will work together to prepare and conduct a joint anti-terrorist operation. Exercise Peace Mission takes place once every two years as part of the Agreement between Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Conduct of Joint Military Exercises, dated June 27, 2007.

Beyond the fact that the military and counterterrorism interaction within the SCO has become a recurring and strategic subject, the geopolitical aspect also occupies a place of primary importance at a time when Eurasia has become the spearhead of the strengthening of the current global multipolar concept, while making it possible to give such a strongly different and legitimate image of the true international community. And in this sense, an important event will be announced shortly within the OCS.

More precisely – the much awaited announcement of the launch of the procedure for integrating Iran as a full member. As a reminder, the Islamic Republic has been a member-observer of the Eurasian international organization since 2005 and until now. Indeed, at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held on September 16 and 17 in Tajikistan, the start of the procedure for Iran’s accession as a full member will be announced, indicate several media belonging to SCO countries.





If this prospect, which has already been on the agenda for some time, is confirmed very soon, it will simply mean that the SCO takes on a new lease of life and considerably strengthen its status as a major international organization, all at the same time. hour of existing challenges – especially on the part of those nostalgic for the unipolar order – passed, bygone, over. This without forgetting another major fact when approaching the question of the international community: that which the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alone represents, without even counting the allies of Eurasian philosophy in various parts of the world – from the Africa to Latin America, and even to Europe, almost half of the earth’s population. And so – far ahead of the so-called Western community (and not international).

As for Iran, this confirmation of a long-standing wish will quite simply affirm the achievement of one of the priority axes of contemporary Iranian foreign policy. And will be a more than effective response to attacks that target not only Tehran, but also Beijing and Moscow – as three main geopolitical and strategic adversaries of Washington.

One thing is certain: the pattern of the Western establishment and some of the regimes affiliated with it to attempt to sabotage Eurasian integration, by creating not only obstacles, but also new hotbeds of tension – will face the extreme determination of Eurasian civilizations to put its initiators out of harm’s way. All in close coordination. And not limited in this interaction only to the great Eurasian space.

