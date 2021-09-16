Official Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro: the iPhone 13 had better watch out

Xiaomi has just presented its new references, the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. On the menu: superb screens, great performance and low prices.

Xiaomi takes advantage of this Wednesday September 15, 2021 to unveil three new smartphones from the 11 range. The first two, the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, are improved versions of the Mi 11 from the start of the year, while there is also a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, a more affordable variant of the brand’s latest flagship.

We must admit that these smartphones are rather attractive. The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, in particular, offer impressive features for a reasonable price. They both offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate (with Dolby Vision support for the “Pro”) and a promising photo paraphernalia on the back: 108 MP main sensor, ultra 8 MP wide-angle and 5 MP telemacro. At the front, we can count on a 16 MP sensor for selfies.

The difference will be more to look inside, since the Xiaomi 11T Pro ships a Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm, while the Xiaomi 11T is entitled to a chip from MediaTek, a Dimensity 1200. Obviously, both offer 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6.





Finally, if these two smartphones offer a generous 5,000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro can be recharged at the prodigious speed of 120W (from 0 to 100% in 17 minutes!), While the Xiaomi 11T can be recharged at 67W to the maximum. Finally, the Pro model has speakers from Harman Kardon. On the price side, count 499 € for the Xiaomi 11T and 649 € for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Finally, there is also a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G. This one has a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a Snapdragon 778G and a triple rear camera: main sensor of 64 MP, ultra wide-angle of 8 MP and telemacro of 5 MP . We can count on a battery of 4,250 mAh rechargeable at 33W. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G will be available for € 369.