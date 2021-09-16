OM, the probable lines in Moscow

Forced to spare its troops, OM should make changes to face Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday evening, on the first day of the Europa League.

Jorge Sampaoli said so at a press conference. The eleven of theOM that he will line up this Thursday evening in Moscow should include some changes compared to the holders who had started five days earlier in Monaco in the Championship (0-2).

” It will be difficult to keep up with the pace that awaits us. Rotations are necessary “, Said the Olympian coach on the eve of challenging Lokomotiv in the RZD Arena. We can assume, for example, that Dimitri Payet will regain a place in the midfield, sliding on the bench Amine Harit.





It is hard to imagine, on the other hand, the Argentinian without Ahmadou Bamba Dieng, author of a double in Monaco, and the only center-forward available (Arkadiuz Milik is in the recovery phase). Gerson and Konrad De la Fuente, spared last weekend because of the international break, could also return to the game.

The central defense should remain as it is with the trio (from right to left) Saliba-Balerdi-L. Peres. Finally, will Pau Lopez keep his place in goal to the detriment of captain Steve Mandanda?

The probable eleven of OM : Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, L. Peres – Lirola, Rongier, Kamara, Guendouzi, De La Fuente – Payet – Dieng.