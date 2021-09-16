Omar Sy honored with a great award: his wife Hélène “so proud”

What a long way since the days of the after-sales service. Omar Sy has just entered Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2021. Among Chinese director Chloé Zhao, Lil Nas X, Daniel Kaluuya, Ngozu Okonjo-Iwela, first African woman to head the World Trade Organization, Naomi Osaka, Alexei Navalny or Britney Spears, we find the name of the actor.

Omar Sy is the only French to be part of the ranking. A necessary example of success and representativeness for the native of Trappes (78), who expressed his gratitude on Twitter. “Very honored to be part of this group. Thanks to my guy, Bradley Cooper “, he wrote. Indeed, Bradley Cooper had the honor of writing a text recounting the great rise of the expatriate comedian in Los Angeles.





“The first time I met Omar, I immediately felt his energy. He is present and open, a pleasure to be next to him. He is truly a light”, describes Bradley Cooper, who in passing underlines his laughter “irresistible” and “contagious”, “only one of the many superpowers he possesses as an actor and as a human “. The American actor seems to have understood the character very well. “If there’s anything to take away, it’s his kindness that cuts through walls when you’re with him. A strong, confident and easygoing tenderness. And that’s what we need now“, he concluded.