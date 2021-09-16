Omar Sy ranked in Time magazine’s 100 personalities of the year

French actor Omar Sy, star of the TV series Lupine who enjoyed worldwide success in 2021, is the only Frenchman in the list of the 100 most influential personalities of the american magazine Time, revealed Wednesday, September 15.

“Omar has all the ingredients and all the skills to be able to do anything – produce, direct, etc. – and do it with an open and generous heart. If there’s one thing to remember, it’s his kindness. that permeates you and permeates the space when you are with him “, writes actor and director Bradley Cooper, who writes a short text about the French actor.

Already known in the world since the success of the film Untouchables (2011), Omar Sy was the hero in 2021 of the series Lupine, the first great French success on Netflix, which has won tens of millions of subscribers around the world.

The actor is among the artists selected by Time, alongside actresses Scarlett Johansson and Kate Winslet, director Chloé Zhao, who won the Academy Awards for her film. Nomadland, and American singer Lil Nas X.





The magazine also distinguishes, in an Icons category, the tennis player Naomi Osaka, the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny and the singer Britney Spears. Among the “pioneers” are singer Billie Eilish, environmental lawyer Roger Cox and fashion designer Aurora James, who has just made a name for herself thanks to her “Tax the Rich” dress (“Taxes les rich “) worn by left-wing US Democratic Party figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.

The category of political leaders covers a very broad spectrum: from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the United States; from the new WTO Director General, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Among the last distinguished French people are the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (2020), the artist JR (2018) or Marine Le Pen (2015). In addition to its list of the 100 most influential personalities, Time distinguishes each year a “personality of the year”, generally in December.