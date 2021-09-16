one in 500 Americans has died from the virus since the start of the pandemic

More than 660,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is far from having finished with the coronavirus which continues to claim new victims every day. One in 500 Americans has died from Covid-19 since April 2020, at the near start of a pandemic that continues to affect the globe a year and a half later.

Thus, as of Tuesday, September 14, 663,913 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which there serves as a reference for data related to the pandemic, reported by CNN. Also, the US population in April 2020 stood at 331.4 million people according to the United States Census Bureau.

More than 100,000 people currently hospitalized

The latest wave of contamination in the United States should soon reach its peak, but the number of cases recorded each day – on average between 150,000 and 160,000 – remains worrying and can be explained by the prevalence of the Delta variant.





1,888 Covid-19-related deaths have also been reported on average every day in the United States over the past seven days and more than 100,000 people remain hospitalized after falling seriously ill.

54% of the total population fully vaccinated

With regard to anti-Covid vaccination, 63.1% of the eligible population over 12 years of age is fully vaccinated in the country, or 54% of the total population. A vaccination coverage rate far too low to hope to avoid further hospital pressure in the months to come, while the United States is among the first countries to have massively vaccinated against Covid-19 and has a significant quantity of sera.

President Joe Biden’s administration last week announced a series of new measures to speed up vaccinations, such as the vaccine requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, but the impact remains to be seen.