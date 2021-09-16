One of Marvel’s Avengers in Twisted Metal game adaptation

More

    It has been known for a while that Twisted Metal, a series of games exclusive to PlayStation consoles, will be adapted for television. However, it was not yet known who will play the role of John Doe, an amnesiac character covered in tattoos.

    We hoped to learn about the return of Twisted Metal at the last PlayStation Showcase, but it didn’t. The news of the license thus comes to us from its serial adaptation, managed by Electric Avenue, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. It’s as often through Deadlines that we learn that it is Anthony Mackie who will step into the skin of John Doe, a character that appeared in Twisted Metal: Black and Twisted Metal: Head-On.

    The actor, who has been seen for a long time in the MCU thanks to the films and the Disney + series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was confirmed in this role by Sony, with the added bonus a reaction from Hermen Hulst, big boss of PlayStation studios. It would also be associated with production from the Serie.

    Exciting developments at PlayStation Production Anthony Mackie to play John Doe in Sony Pictures Television and Playstation Productions’ “Twisted Metal” series


    John Doe is quite a mysterious character in the Twisted Metal licensed universe. He is totally amnesic, and therefore does not know who he is, where he comes from, and why he is there. On the other hand, it is covered in tattoos, which are the only clues allowing him to eventually regain his memory. As a reminder, the series is produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film authors Dead Pool and welcome to Zombieland, while Will Arnett will be executive producer. No release date has yet been communicated, and the interpreter of Sweet Tooth remains unknown.

