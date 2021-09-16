Orly airport: first welded rail in the metro station

The first rail of the Orly Airport metro station was welded on Wednesday, in view of the arrival of lines 14 which will connect the platform to the center of the capital in 25 minutes by 2024.

A symbolic ceremony September 15, 2021 marked a new stage in the creation of the future multimodal station at Paris airport: the first rail of the metro station was welded, seven years after the launch of the project, which is added to that of the CDG Express, the rail link between Paris and Roissy. Already last March, a 4.8 km tunnel extending line 14 was completed at the Maison-Blanche station.

The construction of the Orly Airport station, near Terminal 3 inaugurated in April 2019, started just three years ago. Due to the significant interweaving of the project with neighboring airport sites, the Société du Grand Paris has delegated the project management and project management for the Orly Airport station to Groupe ADP. RATP is also a stakeholder in the project as MOA and MOE of line 14.

Three years ago, the deputy managing director of Groupe ADP Edward Arkwright recalled that serving Orly airport by public transport ” is difficult. Whether you come from the RER C or B, it is necessary to make a change, there is no direct access. Result: only 32% of Orly passengers and 15% of its employees come by public transport, all the others by car. At the same time, we are witnessing a steady growth in the number of passengers (up 13% over the past five years) “.

Remember that this metro station in Orly will host from 2027 the line 18 towards Palaiseau and Versailles.

