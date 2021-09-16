Outstanding video: 16-year-old surfer attacked by shark in bite capital

16-year-old Doyle Nielsen walked away with a few scratches on his right arm. Story.

New Smyrna Beach in Florida (USA) is a paradise for surfers. But not that … Indeed, it also earned its nickname of “capital of the bite”. Why ? Well, because the many sharks who flounder here below like to taste the surfers who let their legs drag.

New Smyrna Beach has thus lived up to its nickname, this Thursday, September 9. Indeed, a young surfer, Doyle Nielsen, aged 16, found himself face to face with a shark Despite him. Indeed, the shark just under 2 meters came attack him as the showdown pictures show. Kicked off his board, Doyle eventually came out with a few scratches to his right arm. And a great fright.





320 bites since 1882

The young man immediately got out of the water afterwards. Visibly unharmed. Before being picked up by rescue, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Doyle initially believed he was hit by another surfer before his friends told him the true side of the story. The footage was captured from the beach by photographer Sam Scribner, who later shared it on Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, Volusia County in Florida, where New Smyrna Beach is located, is the unofficial shark bite capital. 320 shark bites have been recorded there since 1882.