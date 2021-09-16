Paris BHV in the hot seat

The Galerie Lafayette group is wondering about the future of the legendary department store in central Paris. An asset review is reportedly underway.

Like all the department stores in the capital, the BHV (Bazar de l’Hotel de Ville) is suffering. A lot. The repeated confinements that led to its closure for several months, combined with intense competition in the markets where the BHV is historically present (DIY, home …) and the pedestrianization of the rue de Rivoli, greatly worry the management of his house. mother, the Galerie Lafayette group.

According to the magazine Challenges, the group recognizes the difficulties of the BHV, wonders about the future of the Parisian institution, and would conduct an asset review about it. Which does not bode well. Still according to our colleagues, a supervisory board will be held at the BHV next week, a meeting which could lead to announcements.

It must be said that the latest figures are not reassuring: since January, activity is still down by 20% compared to the same period of 2019.

Transfer, franchise?

All avenues are possible, in particular an outright sale or franchising like dozens of Galerie Lafayette stores in France which are now operated by third parties.

Still, the consequences of the health crisis and the municipality’s anti-car policy alone do not explain the decline in activity at the department store.





“It also suffers from a lack of meaning … The management’s trade policy has still not found its way. To my knowledge, the viable economic scheme allowing the return to equilibrium has not been defined. Finally, in the freeze of wages and random sales bonuses was added short-time working which weighed down the incomes of employees: they are very worried about their future, explains to Challenges, Eric Mamou, CFTC central union delegate.

Loss of meaning

Like its competitors, BHV has relied heavily on digital. Online sales have jumped 60% since January, compared to the same period in 2020, which itself was up sharply. But is it enough?

“There are difficulties, yes there are, but it is a store in which we are still investing,” replied Amandine de Souza magazine, who has been at the head of the store for two years. “We are renewing the offer to reposition it as the beautiful bazaar for enthusiasts, with an eclectic offer in DIY, home, leisure, and fashion. This allows us to differentiate ourselves from other department stores.”

The strengths of BHV are certainly numerous. But the strategy put in place also comes up against strong competition in the group’s two historical markets. In DIY, you have to deal with the new giants of the Web like ManoMano. In decoration and the home, in addition to online competition, the BHV has to face IKEA which has also set up in rue de Rivoli …