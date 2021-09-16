Philippe Croizon tells how Elon Musk promised to take him to space

Elon Musk promised Philippe Croizon, a famous French athlete with four limbs, to fly him aboard the Starship.

While a rocket by Elon Musk is to transport four tourists into space on Wednesday, a guest will follow the mission with particular interest: Philippe Croizon, a famous French sportsman with four limbs amputated, also hopes to go into orbit with SpaceX. “One day we will make you fly aboard Starship”, Elon Musk promised him in November 2020. The boss of Tesla and SpaceX responded on Twitter to Philippe Croizon, who had challenged himself to contact the entrepreneur if he exceeded 50,000 subscribers to his account before Christmas. A figure reached in one hour.

“Hello @elonmusk, I am a famous French adventurer with no arms or legs! Send me into space to show once again that anything is possible!” Philippe Croizon tweeted.

This former worker turned 53-year-old athlete, amputated of all four limbs following an accident in 1994, had accomplished a historic crossing of the English Channel by swimming in 2010. Philippe Croizon did not really expect a response to this message sent. “like a bottle in space,” he told AFP on Monday, after a conference at the French high school in San Francisco, California. The adventurer attended the launch of the rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday and will also be present for the landing three days later.

“I was with the family, with Jared Isaacman’s wife. The light that comes first and then that whirring, that vibration inside the body, it’s amazing, you really have to see it to believe it. It’s something to experience at least once in your life and I had the chance to experience it thanks to Jared Isaacman and Elon Musk who invited me “, he told BFMTV this Thursday morning .

And soon his turn? “Starship [la future fusée géante de SpaceX] is soon ready. Another two or three years and it should be good, “assured Philippe Croizon. Elon Musk’s company has already transported ten astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), on behalf of NASA. But the flight called Inspiration4 will be the first in history to send only inexperienced amateurs into orbit.





Fins and clips

In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos each spent a few minutes in space, whisked away by their respective space companies. The four SpaceX passengers must stay three days in zero gravity.

Philippe Croizon, who learns English intensively, had already tried to write to Richard Branson ten years ago, without response. He says he corresponds from time to time with the whimsical Elon Musk, and especially with Jared Isaacman, the billionaire tourist who hires the services of the company. The speaker believes these space trips are worth the cost – tens of millions of dollars – for the inspiration they bring to Earthlings, but also in terms of scientific research.

“As I often say: the impossible is just us. I have dreams, desires, but I work a lot to get there. When I wanted to cross the Channel, I couldn’t swim: I learned to swim in two. When I wanted to be a pilot on the Paris-Dakar, I learned to be a pilot and I did the Paris-Dakar. All that is work: the dream comes true by the work. I succeeded in all that thanks to the teams, thanks to the people who are behind me and who help me “, supported Philippe Croizon on BFMTV.

For his crossing of the Channel, engineers had designed prostheses with fins. They are now used by other athletes without legs, he says. To face the challenges of weightlessness, he has already consulted a French space equipment company, Comat. Prostheses have been designed to make this trip possible.

“It does not look like hands but clips: click, I clip, click, small quarter turn, I unclip. (…) so that I can hang in the capsule”, had explained to AFP the one who hopes to become the first disabled person to realize this universal dream. “Well, sure I’ll hit my head but I won’t be alone.”