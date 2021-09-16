Pixel 6 Pro: we know everything (or almost) about Google’s new flagship

A leak allows us to know in advance the main characteristics of the future high-end smartphone from Google.

After having been able to take a look at its design and the performance of its in-house SoC, the Tensor chip, here is the technical sheet of the future flagship of Google leaked on the web. The site XDA Developers claims to have got their hands on a large part of the features of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Thus, we learn that the future high-end smartphone from Google should have a 3 120 x 1440 pixel screen with an adaptive refresh rate that can climb to 120 Hz, just like the newly launched iPhone 13 Pro. by Apple. This should therefore allow to offer a high refresh rate without impacting the battery, whose capacity should rise to 5,000 mAh according to XDA Developers. We would also have the right to wireless charging as well as reverse charging. Also, this screen would offer an integrated fingerprint sensor.





On the photo side, the Google Pixel 6 would have three photo modules on the back, including a main photo sensor of 50 MP, a Samsung ISOCELL GN1, an ultra wide-angle of 12 MP (Sony IMX386) and a telephoto lens with X4 zoom of 48 MP (Sony IMX586). Rather efficient sensors, which should offer excellent results thanks to Google’s recipe for improving its photos in a software way.

Finally, we should therefore take advantage of a Tensor chip, which will be coupled with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM as well as 128 GB of storage. We would also be entitled to millimeter 5G as well as support for WiFi 6E. All these characteristics remain to be confirmed when the smartphone is launched, scheduled for October.