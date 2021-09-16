Place Stanislas in Nancy, a favorite monument of the French

Place Lorraine came first in the final ranking unveiled in a special broadcast presented by Stephane Bern on France 3, while the 38th European Days of Patrimony are taking place this weekend.

HERITAGE – The suspense fell this Wednesday, September 15: Place Stanislas in Nancy is the “favorite monument of the French” in 2021.

PRIDE 🤩💛🤩 – Thanks to you, Place Stanislas was elected “favorite monument of the French” in the competition presented by Stéphane Bern for @Francetele , in front of the representatives of all the French regions. A huge THANK YOU for your plebiscite! https://t.co/yVwLrdTjdy

Built between 1751 and 1755, Place Stanislas has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, for the ensemble it forms with Place de la Carrière and Place d’Alliance which extend it.





An average of one million people visit it each year, recalls France 3 Grand Est. It was previously open to traffic, before being completely pedestrianized in 2005 for its 250th anniversary after two years of work.

Below, discover the final ranking of the 14 places competing for the “favorite monument of the French” 2021:

1 – Place Stanislas in Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle) 2 – The Château de Falaise (Calvados) 3 – The Tours of La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime) 4 – The Pont-Canal de Briare (Loiret) 5 – The ancient Theater of Orange (Vaucluse) 6 – The Hôtel-Dieu in Beaune (Côte-d’Or) 7 – The Castle of Pierrefonds (Oise) 8 – The Pont du Gard (Gard) 9 – The railway rotunda of Chambéry (Savoie) 10 – The Caillebotte property in Yerres (Essonne) 11 – The Balata Garden in Fort-de-France (Martinique) 12 – The ramparts of Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine) 13 – The Citadel of Bonifacio and the staircase of the King of Aragon (Corse-du-Sud) 14 – Passage Pommeraye in Nantes (Loire-Atlantique)

See also on The HuffPost: In Nancy, the first vaccinated members of the public determined