Pochettino, the scandalous explanation

After the pitiful draw of PSG in Bruges (1-1), Wednesday evening in the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino notably mentioned the exit at half-time of Georginio Wijnaldum. His explanation enraged supporters.

Mauricio Pochettino was not very happy with his picks in the first game of the PSG in the Champions League against Bruges (1-1), Wednesday, in Belgium. The Argentinian coach probably got his starting XI wrong, going for a 4-3-3 with Lionel messi too off-center on the right, but also in his changes during the match, with a transparent Julian Draxler in the second half or a Neymar distressing until the 90th minute.

“Pochett” also explained the outings of Leandro Paredes and Georginio wijnaldum at halftime. If the Argentinian midfielder gave way to Danilo Pereira because he had received a warning (by losing the ball in position of number 6), the Dutch international, “ had an ankle problem contracted with the Dutch selection ” and ” it kept him from being at the level we expected “.

Verratti and Gueye absent

It is this justification of Pochettino about Wijnaldum that has made the fans talk. The former Liverpool player, disappointing since the start of the season, did not have the expected activity and, under pressure from the Bruges players, he even displayed astonishing technical clumsiness. But he was therefore physically diminished. And his trainer still decided to line up from the start.





Mauricio Pochettino was, however, deprived of Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha or Angel Di Maria to compose his midfield Wednesday evening. He preferred not to associate Danilo Pereira and Leandro Paredes alongsideAnder Herrera, relaunching a Georginio Wijnaldum who had remained on the bench last Saturday against Clermont. The midfielder suffered in the first half. Like all that pitiful PSG.

MP on changes to MT: “Parades had taken a yellow. Wijnaldum had an ankle problem in selection, which prevented him from achieving the expected level. With the starters of Danilo and Draxler, I wanted us to have more juice. We had it at times ” – Carine Galli (@CarineGalli) September 15, 2021

