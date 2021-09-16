Pope warns of “political” Catholic Church

Pope Francis speaks with journalists on board an Alitalia plane en route from Bratislava to Rome on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. TIZIANA FABI / AP

Pope Francis ended his four-day visit to Central Europe on Wednesday, September 15, which took him to Budapest, for an international religious meeting, and then to Slovakia for an official visit. Her major abdominal surgery in July visibly restored her dynamism that had seemed blunted during her previous trip to Iraq in March. He joked about it during the press conference he held on the plane that brought him back to Rome on Wednesday. “Someone even told me that, given the result, he wanted to have the same operation”, he had fun.





Health issues seem to put him in high spirits. He was asked about the reluctance or even the hostile reactions of some to vaccines against Covid-19. For months, he himself has not lost an opportunity to encourage vaccination. He indicated that in the Vatican everyone is vaccinated, “Except a small group”. But he recognized that antivaxes were everywhere: “Even in the college of cardinals, there are some deniers! And one of them, the poor one, was hospitalized because of the virus. Irony of life! “ He did not mention the name of this prelate, but everyone in the Vatican will have recognized the American cardinal Raymond Burke, a stubborn detractor of the pontificate of Francis and one of the leaders of the protest of the conservative wing. Cardinal Burke, who has criticized the use of the vaccine, was seriously ill with Covid-19 this summer and was hospitalized. He finally got over it.

The Argentine Pope took the opportunity of this well-honed press conference exercise to clarify his position on some social issues which remain a source of tension in the Catholic Church. The first is related to American politics. In recent months, a debate has taken place between the American bishops on whether to refuse communion to Catholic elected officials who have supported legislation favorable to abortion, foremost among them the American President, Joe Biden. François reiterated his resolute opposition to the voluntary termination of pregnancy. “It’s homicide, period. We kill a human life ”, he asserted, qualifying again as “Contract killers” the doctors who practice it.

Act “with compassion and tenderness”

However, the Pope indirectly criticized the approach of the American bishops in favor of refusing communion to these policies. “The problem is not theological, it is pastoral”, he said. And the pastor, according to him, is not there to “To condemn or not to condemn” the faithful, but to act towards them “With closeness, compassion and tenderness”. François added that “Whenever in history the bishops have not dealt with a problem as pastors, they have taken sides on a political level.” He cited as an example the night of Saint-Barthélemy, Joan of Arc and Savonarola. “If a bishop leaves the pastorality of the Church, he immediately becomes a politician”, he said. A firm way to end this debate.

