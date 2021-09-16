price, release date, pre-orders … All the info





IPHONE 13. Apple lifted the veil on the new iPhone 13, mini, Pro and Pro Max on Tuesday, September 14th. Discover their price, their release date, as well as all the information …

Summary

[Mis à jour le 15 septembre 2021 à 11h00] The iPhone 13 was therefore unveiled by Apple during its Keynote in September 2021. As with the previous model last year, four versions were presented: an iPhone 13, an iPhone 13 Mini, an iPhone 13 Pro and a iPhone 13 Pro Max. The arrival of a new iPhone 13 Mini remains a surprise. Sales of the previous iPhone 12 Mini did not reach the expected sales target. It is a small risk that Apple is taking by betting again on a smaller version of its new iPhone 13. We will have to see if this new device will find its audience.

All four of the new iPhones are equipped with a new processor, which Apple says will help users get things done “smoothly and efficiently.” The A15 Bionic chip will offer significantly more power than the new phone, with better battery management in particular. This is particularly the one used today on the iPad mini, recalls 01net. The iPhone 13 Pro also uses the same chip, with an even more powerful battery.

The iPhone 13 will also have larger batteries, which Apple says will provide 1.5 to 2.5 hours of additional use per day. This novelty is partly due to the installation of the A15 chip. “The iPhone 13 has a faster chip, faster 5G, a brighter OLED display, and the most advanced dual camera system ever built into an iPhone, and with all those upgrades , the iPhone 13 has better battery life “, summarized the vice president of Apple, Kiann Drance during the Keynote.

The cameras of the iPhone 13 have also been improved. In addition to reducing the notch on the front of the smartphone, a new feature, Cinema mode, will allow video shooting using the rear cameras and users to change focus, with a new f / aperture. 1.6, a 7-element lens, a focal length of 26mm. The iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, also have a new 3x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera that allows macro photography for the first time, for photographing small objects.

What are the other new features of the iPhone 13?

On the design side, Apple wanted to bet on an elegant aesthetic, with a thinner notch. Of course, the iPhone 13 will be equipped with the IP68 system against splashes. But it is especially on the back of the device that its appearance will change the most. Indeed, the cameras are now in duo, placed diagonally.

Color level, the iPhone 13 reserves new options, such as the creation of the pink iPhone. You can still find the usual colors which are red, midnight black, starlight white and blue. As for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the latter are available in Alpine Blue, Graphite, Gold and Silver versions.

The new iPhone 13 and its different colors © Apple

Despite very disappointing sales for the iPhone 12 mini, Apple decided to try the experiment again by announcing an iPhone 13 mini. The latter has the same characteristics as its classic version, but in a smaller size, in order to be easy to store and use. It is also available in several colors, as is the case for the classic version namely pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

The iPhone 13 mini is fully compatible with 5G communication networks, and should benefit from iOS 15 when it is released. Launch of pre-orders on Friday September 17 for availability from Friday September 24.

This is one of the many questions that Apple answered on Tuesday night: there is indeed an iPhone 13 Pro and an iPhone 13 Pro Max. As with the Pro version of the 12, the iPhone 13 Pro is once again aimed at budding photographers. Better still, a filter called “Cinematic Video” transposes the portrait mode, hitherto reserved for photos, to video capture. The 3x mode also allows for a wider angle, macro photography style. As for its screen, it measures between 6.1 and 6.7 inches (it all depends on whether you choose the Max option as well).

As a reminder, the iPhone 12 Pro was already an improved version, and which notably had an additional photo sensor dedicated to the telephoto lens, as well as a video quality of up to 60 images per second (against 30 on the iPhone 12 classic and mini). The rest of the characteristics remained broadly the same as on the other versions.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and its four colors © Apple

Like its iPhone 12 released last year, Apple again offers a pro model for the iPhone 13. Compared to the classic iPhone 13, it’s a smaller notch, but a larger camera module than the initial format. Great novelty in its aesthetics, the color blue “Alpine” makes its entry into the small family of iPhones Pro. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, there are new features in its performance, thanks to the use of an A15 Bionic chip, which notably allows greater battery life. New technology still used, ProMotion makes its debut in the iPhones 13 Pro. This, used by the iPad, invites greater screen brightness.

As for its size, the iPhone 13 Pro promises a 6.1-inch screen, against 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is especially the camera of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max that will interest fans. Thanks to a telephoto lens with x3 zoom, it is now possible to capture photos in macro mode. In addition, new settings are expected on the camera, to make your portraits more and more professional.

Patience, patience … it will be necessary to wait until Friday, September 24 to get the iPhone 13, the date of its marketing. According to the official Apple website, they can be pre-ordered from this Friday, September 17, at 2 p.m. It is still possible, however, to fall for the iPhone 12 now, the price of which is now more accessible.

Price level, it will take 809 € to acquire the iPhone 13 mini, and 909 € for the iPhone 13. These are the same prices as for the iPhone 12 when it was released at the end of 2020. Here is the official prices of the iPhone 13 and its mini and Pro versions:

iPhone 13 mini: from 809 euros.

Classic iPhone 13: from 909 euros.

iPhone 13 Pro: from 1159 euros.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from 1259 euros (and up to 1,839 euros for the one with 1 TB of storage)

A new, more efficient chip

Regarding the other characteristics of the iPhone, Apple reveals a new processor and in particular an A15 chip which would make the iPhone 13 faster than its predecessors. But its capacities will not be increased tenfold: the A15 chip does not promise to be revolutionary (it will not be engraved in 3 nm but will remain in 5 nm like the A14 and will include the same number of cores) and is in particular already in use. on the iPad. But the A15 Bionic chip is still 50% faster than the competition.

A dual camera for the classic iPhone 13

It was Apple’s other big bet for the start of the 2021 school year: to offer a better photo, and especially video. Thanks to these new sensors, the apple brand promises more pronounced colors. Thanks to new technologies such as Sensor Shift, these sensors offer more optical stabilization to the user. Video level, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini also offer a better ultra wide angle on the back of the device (12 mpx, f / 1.6, 26 mm equivalent).

On the first images that had leaked, we could already see changes in the position of the photo sensors. On the rear face, two sensors positioned diagonally are provided in order to respond to the size of several components present in the smartphone. Among the other leaks available on the web, several reported a notch in the front camera that was smaller than on the iPhone 12 models. These two leaks, however, agree on the dimensions of the classic iPhone 13 to come which would be identical to those of its predecessor namely 146.7 × 71.5 × 7.6 mm. And it is ultimately quite true, according to the elements formalized by Apple on September 14, the notch is narrower by 20% on the new iPhone. In addition, the Face ID system is improved, with effective facial recognition even if the owner wears a mask. An iPhone 13 in the Covid-19 fashion therefore.

This is the other big novelty for this re-entry of the apple brand. Apple presented, during the Keynote in September, a new storage space for the iPhone … up to 1 TB! Previously, the largest storage did not exceed 512 GB. If this storage capacity is unprecedented for a smartphone, its price has been impacted. It takes a little over 1,800 euros to acquire this type of iPhone in Pro format.

This novelty had already leaked on the internet, before the announcements of Tuesday, September 14. There you go, it’s official. IPhone 13 is now available in pink. Other colors are also available: blue, midnight (black), starlight (white), and red (the funds of which are partly donated to the Global Fund to fight against Covid-19).

Clearly, Apple is seeing all the colors this year. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max reserve a nice surprise with the release, announced Tuesday, September 14, of the color “alpine blue”. Are you going to be tempted by azure blue design? Or will you prefer the other more classic colors? In the Pro family, we find the color silver, gold or graphite (black) for this iPhone 13.

Despite the rumors that have been circulating for a few days, no announcement has been made on a potential foldable iPhone called “Fold”. This relatively recent technology is already available from several of Apple’s competitors, including the Galaxy Fold, the 3rd version of which was released at the end of August 2021. However, it seemed difficult to imagine that Apple could embark on such a technology which is still very much a matter of concern. “gadget” for the general public. Instead, the Cupertino company relies on products that have already proven their worth and are improved each year, rather than taking big risks as a foldable iPhone could be.