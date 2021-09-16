Prince Andrew accused of sexual assault on minors: first battle lost

Dozens and dozens of little girls paid for sex with old businessmen and other influential people. Difficult to realize the atrocity of the Epstein affair, which still reveals its secrets, more than two years after the suicide of the billionaire in prison. While his accomplice and recruiter, Ghislaine Maxwell will be tried from November 29 in New York, British justice is in charge of his former close friend, Prince Andrew.

Second son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew is suspected of having sexually assaulted, even raped, several underage girls “provided” by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. On September 15, 2021, a victim’s complaint was validated by a British court. Prince Andrew has been notified. Officially, the complaint was handed to him on August 27 at Windsor Castle (London). But as reported by AFP, which quotes the British press, the Queen’s son is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a summer vacation spot worshiped by the Queen. He would therefore not yet have consulted this complaint …





According to the complaint, the prince Andrew is “one of the mighty men “ to whom she was “delivery for sexual purposes“when she was the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which the financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison in the summer 2019.

The High Court of Justice thus validated the procedure after the presentation “additional information “ by lawyers for the victim in question, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to the British news agency PA. “Handover” to Prince Andrew, who rapes her, during a party in London, the young teenager had managed to take a photo in the company of the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II. A cliché whose authenticity the prince questions, yet approved during the investigation of investigative journalists Joe Berlinger and Lisa Bryant, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Without apologizing or admitting his guilt, Prince Andrew has withdrawn from public life and continues to refute the accusations.