Prince Charles Foundation chairman resigns after controversial Russian donation

The president of a foundation created by Prince Charles resigned on Wednesday September 15 following revelations from British newspapers that the organization had agreed to receive several hundred thousand euros from a Russian donor.

The Scottish Charity Regulator, an independent body which regulates the activity of charities in Scotland, launched an investigation after newspapers claimed the Prince of Wales wrote a letter thanking Dmitri Leous, for a donation offer of more than 500,000 books (584,000 euros) to The Prince’s Foundation last year.

The president “shocked and dismayed”

The heir to the throne would have proposed a meeting, once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, to this Russian businessman little known to the general public. According to Sunday Times, the Scotland-based foundation initially received £ 100,000, but the foundation’s ethics committee reportedly rejected the full amount, concerned about where the funds were coming from.





Douglas Connell, president of the foundation, said to himself “both shocked and appalled by the newspaper reports that dishonest activities may have taken place inside and outside the foundation“. “Neither I nor the other members of the board were aware of any of these activities and we launched a rigorous and independent investigation.“, He assured. Defending himself from any fault, Connell nevertheless resigned under pressure.

This departure comes ten days after the resignation “temporaryFrom a former assistant to Prince Charles in his post as director general of the same foundation during an investigation into his links with a Saudi businessman. Michael Fawcett, Charles’s former assistant valet, is suspected of having used his influence to help Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a generous donor of charities linked to the British monarchy, to obtain an honor, had affirmed the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday.

According to Sunday Times, Mahfouz, 51, was made Commander of the British Empire by Prince Charles in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November 2016, an event that had not been published in the official list of royal engagements. Last week, Clarence House, which manages Prince Charles’ communications, said the Prince “fully supported the ongoing investigation at the foundation“.