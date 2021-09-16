PS4 UPDATE: firmware 9.00 is available

the firmware 8.52 of the PlayStation 4 had been in place since last June, but Sony Interactive Entertainment just rolled out a new version of the home console system software. As expected, this is the patch which incorporates some of the new features imagined for the PS5, deployed today.

Thanks to firmware 9.00, which asks to download 490 MB of data, we can now view trophies for PS5 games on PS4, delete a group that we own, use the app PS Remote Play to access our console from mobile data, and more. the changelog complete is available below.

Version 9.00 Main features of the system software update It is now possible to display PS5 game trophies on a PS4.

In (Trophies), PS5 trophies are now visible in your trophy list. You can also see the PS5 trophies in the trophies list, in the profile screen, under the tab [Jeux].

In [Messages], the following updates have been made: You can now delete a group if you own it. To do this, open the Options menu, then select [Supprimer le groupe]. If you delete a group, it will also be deleted for all other members.



Now, when you block a player, you can also leave the group you were in with them, as long as you are the only two players. You will not be able to leave a group in which there are other players. Other updated features

On an Android or iOS / iPadOS device, you can now use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS4 via mobile data.

The following improvements have been made to parental controls:

Now, when a child requests to use a game’s communication features, their parent or guardian will receive a notification on the PS4 and PlayStation App.



The child also receives a notification when their parent or guardian accepts or refuses to use the communication features, or no longer authorizes them.

You can now choose whether you prefer to receive notifications of news and specials on your PS4 or by email. For that, go to [Paramètres] > [Gestion du compte] > [Informations du compte] > [Préférences de communication].

For latecomers or those who have given up on the idea of ​​buying a PS5, the PlayStation 4 is available from € 299.00 at the Fnac.