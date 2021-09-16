PS5 stock: PlayStation available in stock

Sony’s console is back in stock, but not for long! We encourage you to quickly grab it before it runs out again!

It is little by little that the PS5 is returning to stock. But it is so expected and desired, that stocks never last long! If you want to get your hands on your copy, you’ll have to be responsive!

This phenomenon of shortage is indirectly due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Indeed, with the slowdown in production, this has created “traffic jams” at the level of high-tech and hardware components and in particular at the level of semiconductors.

This means that it is not only consoles that are affected, but a whole section of the industry which includes cars, transported equipment and graphics cards.

And with the latest announcements, things are not about to calm down, let alone the shortages to go away!

Update 09/16/21 at 10:23: out of stock

The PS5 has become a commodity hunted by many people, and it’s going to take patience, responsiveness and a bit of cunning to get your hands on the precious sesame.

First of all, you can follow our news which is updated in real time with available stocks. We are also posting news regarding restocking rumors so you can prepare. In addition to that, you can already register on the various sites and add your credit card to them in order to save precious time.

You can also pre-order the console. Micromania requires a deposit of 100 € in order to reserve your console and if not, you can turn to your usual physical store which can make reservations.





The technical characteristics of the PlayStation 5

Processor: AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz

System memory: 16 GB GDDR6 at 448 GB / s

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RDNA 2, variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS, Ray Tracing compatible

Storage: SSD – 825GB at 5.5GB / s

Optical Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G / 100G) ~ 10xCAV BD-ROM (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAVBD-R / RE (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAV DVD ~ 3.2xCLV

PS5 disc player: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB / disc

Video output: External HDMI Port Support 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Dimensions and weight PS5: 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, 4.5kg

Dimensions and weight PS5 digital edition: 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, 3.9Kg

Power supply: PS5: 350W / PS5 digital edition: 340W

Input / output: USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed ​​USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) x2 USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps)

Network: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax Bluetooth® 5.1

PS5 Accessories

If you have a PS5 or want to get a head start on purchasing accessories, PS5 headsets, controllers or controller charging stations are available in stock.

