PS5: the Aorus NVMe 500GB SSD at the best price

Since the last major update of the PlayStation 5, it is possible to add memory to it. However, this does not happen as with its previous version, and it is necessary to turn to specific products. And there, one of them is currently offered at the best price by Powerlab.

PlayStation 5: add memory with an Aorus SSD at the best price at Powerlab

The PS5 feeds many fantasies, including that of drastically increasing its memory. Since a recent update, it is possible, but we must turn to SSDs. And precisely PowerLab offers one from Aorus of 500 GB for less than 100 €!

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s latest console, is now able to increase its total storage with an SSD. The latter must meet a number of criteria in order to be accepted.

The one we found for you, the Aorus NVMe Gen4 fits the description. However, you will need to equip yourself with a heat sink. The latter can be found via the link below:

However, this SSD is not only used to increase the memory of your PlayStation 5. Indeed, the latter can be used in a classic PC and even give it a hell of a boost!



With its 500 GB of storage memory, its 5000 MB / s read speed and 2500 MB / s write speed, you will be able to quickly access all of your files. Likewise, if you put your programs there, you will be able to save time when you launch them and even during the loading times of your games!

An SSD for the PS5: which SSD to choose?

In the specifications provided by Sony, the SSD in question must meet the following criteria:





Interface: M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4

M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 Capacity : 250 GB to 4 TB

: 250 GB to 4 TB Sequential read speed : 5500 MB / s minimum recommended (this is the speed of the base SSD of the PS5) ” ‘. We advise you to follow this recommendation, but you can also try to try SSDs with lower speeds, but at your own risk because the games will then load less quickly and Sony does not recommend it. In any case, depending on the SSD you take, they will not necessarily benefit from the same performance as the internal and native SSD of the PS5.

: 5500 MB / s minimum recommended (this is the speed of the base SSD of the PS5) ” ‘. We advise you to follow this recommendation, but you can also try to try SSDs with lower speeds, but at your own risk because the games will then load less quickly and Sony does not recommend it. In any case, depending on the SSD you take, they will not necessarily benefit from the same performance as the internal and native SSD of the PS5. Authorized formats : 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (type M.2)

: 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (type M.2) Authorized lengths : 30 mm / 42 mm / 60 mm / 80 mm / 110 mm

: 30 mm / 42 mm / 60 mm / 80 mm / 110 mm Authorized width : 22mm / 25mm with cooling structure.

: 22mm / 25mm with cooling structure. Maximum total dimensions allowed with cooling : length: 110 mm / width: 25 mm / height: 11.25 mm

: length: 110 mm / width: 25 mm / height: 11.25 mm Cooling : Important point on cooling. This SSD must have a high quality heat dissipation system. Indeed, it is very strongly recommended to select an SSD which is already equipped with a temperature regulation system or to buy an additional heat sink.

: Important point on cooling. This SSD must have a high quality heat dissipation system. Indeed, it is very strongly recommended to select an SSD which is already equipped with a temperature regulation system or to buy an additional heat sink. Socket type : Socket 3 (M key) The socket to remember is type 3, called M key, it is to know that single and double sided M.2 SSDs are compatible. And finally, concerning the height of the SSD and the distribution of the space between the heat sink and SSD itself, it is necessary to follow this rule: Above the SSD, the heatsink must be less than 8 mm and in – below the SSD, it should be inside 2.45mm.

This is why the Aorus SSD Gen4 is a good solution, however, you will need to equip yourself with a heat sink.



